Remember all the

Presidents on Earth

Remember the lies

You’ve never heard

.

Remember all the

Cops and armies

Remember the blood

You’ve never poured

.

Remember who pushes

Remember who’s crushed

Remember who pulls

Remember who’s choked

.

Now look at your sticky

Digital busy fingers

Whom are they working for?

.

Then look at your heart

What is it beating for?

