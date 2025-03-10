Perché Gaza non è Auschwitz

Auschwitz fu l’esercizio scientifico di tutte le tecniche che mirano allo sterminio. Fu tortura prolungata, uso sistematico del terrore contro una popolazione di reclusi che non aveva nessuna possibilità di fuggire.

Fu lo scatenarsi di una potenza di fuoco gigantesca contro una popolazione indifesa, disarmata, nuda.

Fu il perseguimento intenzionale di un genocidio, l’assassinio sistematico degli innocenti, delle donne, dei bambini.

Quel che gli israeliani stanno facendo a Gaza, quel che gli israeliani fanno da decenni in tutto il territorio della Palestina, ha la stessa qualità di crudeltà e di accuratezza scientifica che ebbe dell’Olocausto ebraico di ottanta anni fa.

L’assedio ha provocato la fame, la sete, la mancanza di tutto ciò che è indispensabile per la sopravvivenza. I bombardamenti procurano terrore ininterrotto a persone innocenti che corrono da una parte all’altra senza sapere dove riparare.

L’intera popolazione israeliana (con pochissime eccezioni) ha partecipato allo sterminio dei palestinesi, come l’intera popolazione tedesca con pochissime eccezioni aveva partecipato allo sterminio degli ebrei.

E però non si tratta di due eventi identificabili, perché tra quello e questo c’è una differenza enorme.

La differenza tra Auschwitz e Gaza sta nel carattere pubblico, mediaticamente ostentato dell’Olocausto inflitto ai palestinesi.

La lezione che i nazisti di Sion stanno dando al mondo è che non c’è alcun modo per difendere la nostra vita, le persone a noi vicine, i nostri figli, contro l’illimitata violenza di uno stato che è nato come stato coloniale, avamposto dell’imperialismo occidentale, e fa uso sistematico delle tecniche di pulizia etnica, di apartheid, e deportazione di massa.

Gaza non è come Auschwitz, perché in quel villaggio polacco non c’erano le telecamere, mentre oggi è l’umanità intera che siede in salotto e osserva il suo futuro.

*****

Why Gaza is not Auschwitz

Auschwitz means scientific experimentation of all the techniques aimed at extermination. Prolonged and uninterrupted torture, systematic use of terror against a population of inmates who had no chance of escaping. Unleashing of gigantic firepower against a defenseless, disarmed, naked population. Intentional pursuit of genocide, systematic murder of innocents, of women, of children.

What the Israelis are doing in Gaza, what the Israelis have been doing for decades throughout the territory of Palestine has the same cruelty and scientific accuracy of what happened eighty years ago in the Nazi extermination camps.

The siege of Gaza is causing hunger, thirst, lack of everything essential for survival. The bombings are causing constant terror to innocent people who run from one side to the other without knowing where to take refuge.

The entire Israeli population (with very few exceptions) participate in the extermination of the Palestinians, just as the entire German population with very few exceptions participated in the extermination of the Jews.

Nevertheless Gaza is different from Auschwitz: the difference between lies in the public, media-ostentatious nature of the Holocaust inflicted on the Palestinians.

The lesson that the Nazis of Zion are teaching the world is that there is no way to defend our lives, our children, that it’s impossible to suspend the unlimited violence of a state that began as a colonial state that makes systematic use of the techniques of ethnic cleansing, apartheid, and mass deportation.

Gaza is not like Auschwitz because in that Polish village there were no video-cameras, whilst now all of the human kind sitting in the living room are observing their future.

* da Facebook

10 Marzo 2025 - © Riproduzione possibile DIETRO ESPLICITO CONSENSO della REDAZIONE di CONTROPIANO