Donne Globali per la Pace Unite contro la NATO

Siamo donne di tutto il mondo e amiamo profondamente il nostro Pianeta. Abbiamo a cuore i principi universali di uguaglianza giustizia e pace affermati dalla Carta delle Nazioni Unite e dalla Dichiarazione universale dei diritti umani, lottiamo per l’affermazione dei diritti delle donne e dei popoli, contro ogni forma di violenza, sfruttamento e discriminazione.

Da decenni siamo impegnate nella ricerca della pace globale, di un nuovo ordine mondiale che abolisca la guerra. Riteniamo che il capitalismo sia un fattore generante sia del militarismo che della guerra e lottiamo per affermare una nuova sicurezza non militarizzata, che garantisca la vita e la salute delle generazioni presenti e future su questo pianeta, oltre che del pianeta stesso.

La nostra aspirazione alla pace è oggi minacciata da una escalation della corsa al riarmo e dal rischio di una guerra nucleare, dalla riproposizione di alleanze militari contrapposte e dalla militarizzazione crescente delle relazioni internazionali. Tutto questo rischia di portare l’umanità alla catastrofe. Responsabili del crescente pericolo di scontro globale sono state in gran parte le decisioni assunte dalla NATO fin dal 1991, il cui ultimo approdo è il cosiddetto “Nuovo Concetto Strategico” concordato all’ultimo vertice dei capi di stato e di governo dei paesi NATO a Madrid nel 2022.

Secondo il Nuovo Concetto Strategico, la NATO persiste nell’attribuirsi ruoli e compiti che travalicano gli originari proclamati scopi “difensivi”, sostituendosi a funzioni e compiti che sono di esclusiva responsabilità delle Nazioni Unite. Questa NATO globale, che agisce nell’interesse dei paesi ricchi dell’Occidente, ha esteso le sue attività fino al Pacifico e pretende di imporre un “modello di civiltà” ben oltre l’area euro-atlantica del Trattato originario.

Il Nuovo Concetto Strategico è totalmente in contrasto con lo “spirito di Helsinki” che ricerca la cooperazione pacifica tra gli stati e rifiuta di ricorrere alla minaccia o all’uso della forza.

Questa riconfigurazione offensiva della NATO, oltre ad essere in contrasto con il manifesto desiderio di pace delle popolazioni dei paesi membri, è passata in molti casi senza il consenso dei parlamenti nazionali e contraddicendo nettamente i principi costituzionali degli stessi Stati membri.

Mentre le popolazioni devono affrontare crisi economiche e aumenti del costo della vita, la NATO richiede ai governi di aumentare le spese militari anche oltre il 2% del PIL, per far fronte al frenetico riarmo in corso.

Tutto ciò si accompagna a processi politici contrassegnati da crescente autoritarismo e dal riemergere di ideologie neofasciste, nazionaliste, xenofobe e sessiste, incoraggiate dal preoccupante diffondersi del militarismo nella cultura.

Nel prossimo vertice dei capi di stato e di governo della NATO che si svolgerà a Vilnius, in Lituania, l’11 e 12 luglio, il Nuovo Concetto Strategico sarà ulteriormente elaborato, accrescendo il pericolo globale. Si prevedono nuove richieste di ulteriore aumento delle spese militari, verrà istituito un fondo speciale di investimento di 1 miliardo di euro, finanziato con fondi pubblici, per start-up e rinnovamento tecnologico, con il quale s’intende incoraggiare esplicitamente la commistione dell’educazione scientifica e della formazione dei giovani con la ricerca militare.

Il vertice di Vilnius promuoverà perfino un nuovo “approccio di genere”, incoraggiando la promozione di figure femminili ai ruoli apicali dentro l’Alleanza Atlantica.

Come donne di pace, rifiutiamo la NATO e la sua visione del mondo, che fomenta l’instabilità e inasprisce i conflitti internazionali, ed è inconciliabile con il principio di prendersi cura del mondo che ci sforziamo di affermare a livello globale.

Il tempo del colonialismo e dell’imperialismo è finito, come è finito il tempo della pretesa di dominio unipolare e di “supremazia morale” dell’Occidente. Oggi diamo il benvenuto a un nuovo ordine mondiale multicentrico e multipolare basato su decisioni condivise, sulla giustizia sociale e ambientale, sulla condivisione di risorse e tecnologie, sulla transizione all’azzeramento degli arsenali militari. Questo è quanto abbiamo detto noi donne al Vertice per la pace di Madrid l’anno scorso. Questo ribadiremo in occasione del Vertice NATO di Vilnius 2023.

Cosa vogliamo?

Ci incontreremo a Bruxelles, sede del quartier generale della NATO, per dire:

• NO alla NATO globale, No a blocchi militari sempre più armati, No alla guerra come modalità di risoluzione delle controversie internazionali.

• No alla militarizzazione della ricerca scientifica. Le giovani generazioni hanno diritto a un’educazione laica e democratica, ispirata ai valori della pacifica convivenza tra i popoli e gli Stati.

• No al coinvolgimento delle donne nei piani di guerra del patriarcato. No a qualsiasi “approccio di genere” nelle file della NATO. Mettere le donne ai vertici di un’organizzazione militare guerrafondaia non ha nulla a che fare con l’affermazione dei principi di uguaglianza, giustizia e pace che sono alla base delle lotte delle donne per la propria liberazione.

Sì, invece, alla promozione del ruolo delle donne nei processi di pace. Sì al rispetto delle intenzioni autentiche della risoluzione 1325 delle Nazioni Unite sulla partecipazione delle donne ai negoziati di pace.

Abbiamo in programma di parlare di tutto questo a Bruxelles. Organizzeremo una discussione aperta il 7 e 8 luglio 2023 e inviteremo le donne di tutto il mondo a unirsi a noi, siano esse dei paesi membri della NATO o meno. Sono benvenute/i tutte e tutti coloro che condividono con noi questi obiettivi: parlare a favore della pace, della vita e della liberazione delle donne.

25 maggio 2023

Prime Firme

AFGHANISTAN

Malalai Joya: Former parliamentarian, author and Women rights and Human rights activist.

ARGENTINA

María de los Ángeles Pagano – WILPF Argentina

AUSTRALIA

Annette Brownlie – IPAN chairperson (the Independent Peaceful Australia Network),

Dragana Zivancevic – Raising Peace Network, Maggie Galley, Pax Christi Australia,

Catriona Devlin – Pax Christi Victoria,

BELGIO

Carla Goffi – Mouvement Chrétien pour la Paix Bruxelles,

Emmelien Lievens – Vrede vzw, No To Nato No to War international network,

Ria Verjauw- Long term Peace Activist – Campaigner for Peace and Disarmament,

Paula Polanco, president intal – Belgium, Annemarie Gielen – Pax Christi Flanders,

Stephanie Demblon – Agir pour la Paix,

Ria Convents – Women in Black from Leuven

BULGARIA

Daniela Penkova – Dokumentalni Foundation

CAMEROON

Cyrille Rolande Bechon – Nouveaux Droits de l’Homme Cameroun, IPB Council member

CANADA

Tamara Lorincz – Canadian Voice of Women for Peace, WILPF-Canada,

Marie Boti – Alliance internationale des femmes (IWA),

Femmes de diverses origines-Women of Diverse Origins (FDO-WDO),

Cymry Gomery – Coordinator Montréal for a World BEYOND War Montréal,

Alley McDonald – Canadian Voice of Women for Peace,

Esther Fyk – member of WILPF

COSTA RICA

Ann Marie Saidy – Network for Solidarity with Palestine, Isabel MacDonald –

CIPRO

Skevi Koukouma – Secretary General of the Women's Movement POGO

DANIMARCA

Boligaktionen (engaged in social housing, anti-NATO peace campaign etc) – Irrenne Peier and Kai Jensen,

Inger V.Johansen – member of the Women’s Committee of Enhedslisten/Red-Green Alliance, Denmark, Bodil Heino

FINLANDIA

Merikukka Kiviharju – Artists for peace/PAND,

Ulla Klötzer – Women for Peace,

Lea Launokari – Women for Peace,

Tiina Sandberg – active trade unionist, EU-Parliament Left Group/GUE/NGL contacts,

Liisa Taskinen – Physician, retired, EL Peace Working Group

FRANCIA

Lisa Silvestre – educator and peace activist, Mouvement de la Paix, ECOSOC representative at the UN in Geneva,

Arlette Azan-Zielinski, member of Mouvement de la paix de France and former elected delegate to the AFCDRP (Mayors for Peace France) for the city of Villejuif, membre du Mouvement de la paix de France et ancienne élue déléguée à l' AFCDRP pour Villejuif,

Edith Boulanger, Universitaire et Membre du Mouvement de la Paix,

Carmen Marhuenda, Mouvement de la Paix, Michèle Olivain – coprésidente d'Enseignants pour la paix, association membre de l'AIEP/IAEP Association internationale des éducateurs à la paix,

Arlette Cavillon – Membre du Bureau national, présidente du comité rhodanien du Mouvement de la Paix,

Marion Bourdain – membre du comité de Rennes du Mouvement de la Paix,

Marlène Tuininga – WILPF

GERMANIA

Kristine Karch – No to war – No to NATO network,

Franziska Kleiner – European secretariat of the International Peoples' Assembly,

Margot Müller – Bundessprecherin der Feministischen Partei DIE FRAUEN,

Christa Winter – Sprecherin vom Marburger Bündnis:”Nein zum Krieg!”,

Karen Genn – Gabriele Woywode – aktiv im Freiburger Friedensforum,

Doris Wünschmann – aktiv in der Gruppe "Frieden und Diplomatie”,

Sigrid Schellhaas – Frauenwelten e.V, Wiesbaden – Iris Borchhardt – Frauenwelten e.V, Wiesbaden,

Uta Pfefferle – Friedensarbeiterin im Freiburger Friedensforum und im Netzwerk Friedenssteuer e.V.,

Jutta Kausch – Schauspielerin, Elfi Padovan – Münchner Friedensbündnis and Women in Black Munic,

Rita-Sybille Heinrich – Mitglied des Sprecherrates des Karl-Liebknecht-Kreises Brandenburg in der LINKEn, Mitglied der Ukraineinitiative-Die Waffen nieder,

Magret Bonin – „Wir sprechen die Sprache der UNO…“, Irmgard Busemann – aktiv in der Gruppe Frauen in Schwarz (women in black) Hamburg,

Inge Höger – ex MdB THE LEFT,

Christiane Reymann – publisher, peace activist,

Tanja Stopper – Mitglied der Gruppe "Diplomatie statt Waffen",

Sima Kassaie-van Ooyen – sociologist, author, peace activist, member of the peace and future Organization,

Rebecca Griffin – publicist

GRECIA

Μaria Arvaniti Sotiropoulou – Author, columnist in Greek Press, president of the Greek Affiliate of "International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War" (ΙPPNW, representative of ICAN

GUAM

Moneaka Flores – Prutehi Litekyan: Save Ritidian

UNGHERIA

Vera Zalka – Hungarian Social Forum (HSF), ATTAC Hungary Association,

Veronika Heé – Talentum Kör (Circle "Talentum"),

Judit Morva – ret. teacher, Judit Róna, Katalin Horváth-Ács

ISLANDA

Anna O. Bjornsson

INDIA

Ulfat Pardesi – former ISR of IPPNW,

Anuradha Chenoy – Professor (retired) and former Dean of the School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. Former chairperson and director of the Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies

IRLANDA

Evelyn Conlon – Novelist, Short Story writer and Anthologist,

Pat Murphy – Filmmaker,

Lelia Doolan, Margaretta D'Arcy – member of Aosdana Honorary Doctorof Laws Univerisity of Galway

ITALIA

Lisa Clark – IPB former co-president, Beati I Costruttori di Pace/Blessed are the Peacemakers, Italian network for Peace and Disarmament, Europe for Peace,

Ada Donno – AWMR Italia – Association Women of the Mediterranean Region,

Jeannie Toschi Marazzani Visconti – Comitato No Guerra No NATO Italy,

Patrizia Sterpetti – WILPF Italy,

Alessandra Mecozzi – Casa Internazionale delle Donne di Roma, Bruna Bianchi – docente di Storia delle donne e Storia del Pensiero politico, Università di Venezia Ca’ Foscari,

Laura Marchesellli – WILPF Italy, Comitato fiorentino Fermiamo La Guerra

OLANDA

Maitet Ledesma – International Women’s Alliance, Lineke Schakenbos,

NUOVA ZELANDA

Liz Remmerswaal – Vice President World BEYOND War, National Coordinator, World BEYOND War Aotearoa NZ/Co-chair Pacific Peace Network/former vice president WILPF Aotearoa New Zealand,

Jean Fraser, Pauline E Tangiora – vice-president of WILPF Aotearoa, Ivanica Mary Vodanovich, Lisa Er – entrepreneur,

Reihana Robinson – poet organic farmer environmental activist peace lover, Aotearoa/NZ,

Kate Hayward, Kirikiriroa, Aotearoa/NZ,

Vivienne Wright, Aotearoa/NZ,

Deborah Williams – Quaker from Aotearoa NZ,

Adrienne Thomas – Aotearoa NZ, Dr.

Susan Mary Healy – Aotearoa NZ

NORVEGIA

Ingeborg Breines – Former Chair of IPB and UNESCO Director,

Gitte Sætre – Antikrigs-initiativet (Anti-war Initiative),

Åse Møller-Hansen – WILPF Norway board member,

PHILIPPINES

Corazon Valdez-Fabros – IPB Co-Chair

RUSSIA

Oksana Chelysheva – political refugee, journalist and human rights defender, Oxfam Novib PEN Award for Freedom of Expression – Russia/Finland

SPAGNA

Simonetta Costanzo Pittaluga – President of NOVACT, Institute of Nonviolence (INGO), Catalonia,

Yolanda Bandrés – 4toPeace, Yolanda Mora Morera – 4toPeace,

Maribel Hernández Sánchez – Alianza por el Desarme Nuclear, WILPF Spain,

Mari Carmen Domínguez – Frente Antiimperialista Internacionalista (Internationalist Anti-Imperialist Front), "Women in Black Against the War – Madrid"

SUDAFRICA

Mikaela Nhondo Erskog – researcher Tricontinental Institute for Social Research a network of research institutes in the Global South – South Africanised’ Zimbabwean-Swede

COREA DEL SUD

Choi Sung–hee – member of Gangjeong International Team, Gangjeong Peace Network, Inter-Island Solidarity for Peace of the Sea, People Making Jeju a Demilitarized Peace Island, South Korean advisory board member for the Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space

SVEZIA

Cecilia Bergh – member of UN Association Falun,

Susanne Gerstenberg – Women for Peace,

Lena Jarlöv – Women for Peace, My Leffler – Women for Peace,

Agneta Norberg – Global Network Against Weapons in Space,

Karin Utas Carlsson – Women for Peace,

Fredens Hus Göteborg (Peace House Gothenburg),

Charlotte Wiktorsson – Nej till Nato/No to Nato Gotland

REGNO UNITO

Kate Hudson – IPB board member, General Secretary of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND),

Angie Zelter – Trident Ploughshares, Cambridge Women in Black – Zareen Taj,

Irene Sanderson – Cumbria and Lancashire Area CND,

Ann Bettys – Quaker,

Janet Fenton – Scottish Quaker ecofeminist, member of the executive committees of Scottish CND, WILPF UK and UN House, Secretary of the Scottish Parliament Nuclear Disarmament Cross Party Group, Organiser with Secure Scotland,

Ginnie Herbert – Greenham Women Everywhere,

Lynn Bliss,

Camilla Saunders – composer, previously active in Women in Black/London,

Joanne Dunphy – writer,

Sheila MacKay – Garelich Horties Women's Peace Group, Scotland,

Margaret Ferguson Burns – Peace & Justice; Trident Ploughshares, XR Peace; Faslane Peace Camp; Scottish CND; Women in Black, Edinburgh,

Lesley Grahame – Former Green Party Councillor,

Thorpe Hamlet Ward, Norwich,

Nuala Young – active in the Aldermaston Women's Peace Camp,

Rae Street – long time peace activist,

Irene Sanderson – Cumbria and Lancashire Area CND,

Jill Gough – Wales,

Isabel Park – member of the Gareloch Horts peace group, Scottish CND and the Scottish Green Party,

USA

George Friday – – WILPF US, Robin Lloyd – WILPF, activist, filmmaker,

Gloria McMillan – WRITER, former coordinator of The Balkan Peace Support group, active member of WILPF US,

Nancy Price – WILPF US,

Mary Jane Williams – author, filmmaker, been active in many groups,

Ann Wright – Pacific Peace Network, IPB council member, Code Pink, Veterans for Peace,

Alice Slater – Board Member of World BEYOND War and the Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space, UN NGO Representative of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation, member of the Global Council of Abolition 2000 and the Advisory Board of Nuclear Ban-US,

Paki Wieland – CODEPINK and Massachusetts Peace Action,

Jodie Evans – co-founder CODEPINK: Women for Peace,

Theresa El-Amin – Board Chair, Southern Anti-Racism Network,

Medea Benjamin, co-founder of CODEPINK: Women for Peace,

Pippa Bartolotti (UK) – United National Anti-war Coalition (UNAC), Women's International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF), U.S. Section,

HAYAT IMAM – Dorchester, People for Peace, Massachusetts,

Anna Gyorgy, active with the Traprock Center for Peace and Justice (Western Massachusetts),

Kristin Dooley – director, Women Against Military Madness,

Suzanne R Carlson — Traprock Center for Peace and Justice,

Merriam Ansara – Western Mass Code Pink and Massachusetts Peace Action, Emily Greene – Old Lesbians Organizing for Change in Western Massachusetts,

Pat Westwater-Jong – member of MAPA, Massachusetts Peace Action, working groups,

Virginia Pratt, – Boston MA, WILPF Boston,

Linda Davis – MA PEACE ACTION, PROGRESSIVE NEEDHAM,

Linda Brion-Meisels –Massachusetts Peace Action,

Natalia Burdyńska-Schuurman – Program Coordinator, Alliance for Global Justice,

Eleanor Duckworth – Professor of Education, Emerita, Harvard University,

Eva S. Moseley – (retired curator at women’s history library), former board member of Massachusetts Peace Action,

Sunny Robinson – RN, Gloucester, MA,, Mass Peace Action,

Medea Benjamin – CODEPINK, Rev. Kate Stevens,

Diana Barlow – Watertown Citizens for Peace Justice,

Jacqueline Gross – Watertown Citizens for Peace, Justice, and the Environment,

Susan Mirsky – Massachusetts Peace Action,

Suzanne Cooper – MAPA (Massachusetts Peace Action), Friends Meeting at Cambridge (Quakers),

Margaret Jeanne Trubek – Massachusetts Peace Action,

Claire Gosselin – active member of Massachusetts Peace Action,

Ellen Mass – active in WILPF Boston,

Susan Nye – Watertown Citizens for Peace Justice and the Environment.

ORGANIZZAZIONI INTERNAZIONALI

Kathy Kelly – Board President, World BEYOND War, Co-coordinator, Ban Killer Drones and Merchants of Death War Crimes Tribunal, World March of Women, "No to war – NO to NATO" international network – co-chair Kristine Karch, Koohan Paik-Mander- World BEYOND War, Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space

Un aggiornamento rispetto all’incontro internazionale di donne contro la NATO che si terrà a Bruxelles in contemporanea con il vertice NATO che si terrà a Vilnius in Lituania.

Si svolgerà dal 6 al giorno 9 luglio.

È auspicata la partecipazione in presenza la più ampia possibile.. Poiché l’accesso alla sede del Parlamento Europeo richiede una procedura apposita, coloro che intendono partecipare sono invitate a registrarsi inserendo i propri dati personali nel foglio Excel allegato, da inviare entro il 6 giugno a Skevi Koukouma – email: koukoumas@hotmail.com

Per alcuni seminari sarà organizzata la partecipazione anche da remoto. Saranno date indicazioni in merito quanto prima.

L’appello può essere firmato inviando l’adesione, specificando se a titolo personale o per conto di qualche associazione, indirizzandola a: ullaklotzer@yahoo.com

Patrizia Sterpetti

WILPF Italia

N.B. Per ricevere informazioni aggiornate contattare

Ada Donno AWMR/WILPF Italia ada.conno@alice.it

Testo originale

We are women from across the world, who deeply love our planet. We cherish the universal principles of equality, justice and peace affirmed by the United Nations Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights; we fight for the affirmation of the rights of women and peoples, against all forms of violence, exploitation and discrimination. For decades, we have been engaged in the search for global peace, for a new world order that abolishes war. We recognise the role that capitalism plays in generating militarism and war, and we want a new, non-militarized security, to ensure the life and health of present and future generations of all on this planet – and of the planet itself.

Our aspiration for peace is today threatened by the escalating arms race and the risk of nuclear war, the strengthening of military alliances and the militarisation of international relations. All this risks leading humanity to catastrophe. NATO’s decisions since 1991 have in large part been responsible for this developing global confrontation. The latest stage in this policy process is the so-called New Strategic Concept, agreed at the last NATO heads of state summit in Madrid in 2022.

The New Strategic Concept continues to establish roles and tasks that go far beyond NATO’s original ‘defensive’ purposes, replacing functions and tasks which are the sole responsibility of the United Nations. The increasingly global NATO, acting in the interests of the wealthy nations of the ‘West’, has extended its activities to the Pacific. It seeks to impose a ‘model of civilization’ well beyond the Euro-Atlantic area of the original Treaty. The New Strategic Concept is completely at odds with the ‘Helsinki spirit’ that seeks peaceful cooperation between states and the rejection of threat or use of force.

This offensive reconfiguration of NATO is in stark contrast with the constitutional principles of many of the member states. Often approved without the consent of national parliaments, it is also at odds with the manifest desire for peace of so many of the peoples of the NATO states. While many face a severe cost of living crisis, governments are required by NATO to raise military spending even beyond 2% of GDP, to meet the ongoing frenzied rearmament. This is often accompanied by increasing authoritarianism, and the re-emergence of neo-fascist, nationalist, xenophobic and sexist ideologies, encouraged by an increasingly militarised culture.

The next NATO heads of state summit takes place in Vilnius, Lithuania, on 11 and 12 July. The New Strategic Concept will be further elaborated, increasing global danger and there will be demands for further increases in military spending. A special investment fund of 1 billion euros will be set up, paid for by public money for start-ups and technological renewal; this will openly encourage the mixing of scientific education and training for young people with military research. The Vilnius summit will also advance a new ‘gender approach’, encouraging the promotion of female figures to top roles within NATO.

As women of peace, we reject NATO and its world view. It foments instability and exacerbates international conflict. It is irreconcilable with our principle of taking care of the world – a principle that we strive to affirm globally.

The time of colonialism and imperialism has passed. The time of the West’s claim to unipolar domination and ‘moral supremacy’ is over. Today we welcome a new multipolar world order based on shared decisions, on social and environmental justice, on the sharing of resources and technologies, on the transition to zero military arsenals. This is what we women said at the Madrid Peace Summit last year. We will reaffirm this on the occasion of the NATO Summit in Vilnius 2023.

What do we want?

We will meet in Brussels, home of the NATO headquarters, to say:

NO to global NATO, No to increasingly militarised blocs, No to war as a way of settling international disputes.

No to the militarization of scientific research. The younger generation has the right to a secular and democratic education, inspired by the values of peaceful coexistence between peoples and states.

No to the involvement of women in patriarchy’s war plans. No to any ‘gender approach’ in NATO. Putting women in top roles in a warmongering military organization will do nothing to promote the principles of equality, justice and peace that underlie women’s struggles for freedom.

Instead, we say Yes, to respecting the authentic intentions of UN resolution 1325 on the participation of women in peace negotiations and processes.

We plan to talk about all this in Brussels. We will host an open discussion on 7 and 8 July 2023, and we invite women from all over the world to join us – whether from NATO member countries or not. We welcome all those who share these goals with us – to speak out for peace, life and women’s liberation.

May 25th, 2023

