La lotta comune dei portuali italiani e greci!

Dichiarazione comune

Viva la lotta comune dei lavoratori portuali!

Dal 5 al 6 luglio il Sindacato ENEDEP dei lavoratori COSCO del Pireo ha ospitato in Grecia una delegazione del Coordinamento Nazionale dei lavoratori portuali di USB.

Sul terreno delle grandi lotte dei lavoratori della COSCO per un Contratto Collettivo e dei lavoratori dei porti d’Italia contro gli armamenti imperialisti e contro il progetto di legge del governo italiano, i sindacati hanno espresso la necessità di creare un terreno comune di discussione continua e azione comune dei lavoratori portuali d’Europa.

Temi importanti sono la privatizzazione dei porti in Europa, i contratti collettivi e le retribuzioni dei lavoratori, l’attuazione delle normative nazionali e internazionali in materia di salute e sicurezza dei lavoratori.

Su questi temi, l’ENEDEP e le Unioni Operative Portuali USB d’Italia ritengono che debba esserci un coordinamento con azioni e iniziative congiunte tra i porti del Pireo, Genova, Livorno, Trieste e Civitavecchia. Coordinamento che coinvolge tutti i porti del Mediterraneo, per problemi comuni e lotte contro il nostro comune nemico.

Chiediamo la partecipazione alla Giornata Internazionale d’Azione della Federazione Mondiale dei Sindacati contro tutte le guerre imperialiste il 1° settembre, in modo che i nostri porti siano i popoli e non le basi degli imperialisti!

ENEDEP e USB Italia portuali hanno concordato un nuovo incontro in Italia e svilupperanno nuove iniziative e azioni congiunte per rafforzare la nostra lotta comune.

Viva la lotta comune dei lavoratori portuali!

Unione dei Lavoratori di COSCO-ENEDEP – Pireo, Grecia

Operai portuali USB – Genova, Livorno, Trieste e Civitavecchia, Italia

*****

Common Declaration

Long Live the Common Struggle of The Port Workers!

On July 5-6 the ENEDEP Trade Union of COSCO workers in Piraeus hosted in Greece a delegation of the national committee of the USB port workers.

On the ground of the great struggles of the COSCO workers for a Collective Agreement and of the workers in the ports of Italy against the imperialist armaments and against law project of italian government, the unions expressed the need to create a common ground for continuous discussion and common action of the dock workers of Europe.

Important issues are the privatization of ports in Europe, collective agreements and workers’ wages, the implementation of national and international regulations concerning the health and safety of workers.

On these issues, the ENEDEP and USB Port Workers’ Unions of Italy believe that there must be a coordination with joint actions and initiatives between the ports of Piraeus, Genoa, Livorno, Trieste and Civitavecchia. Coordination involving all the ports of the Mediterranean, for common problems and struggles against our common enemy.

We call for participation in the International Day of Action of the World Federation of Trade Unions Against All the Imperialist Wars on September 1st, so that our ports are the peoples and not bases of the imperialists!

ENEDEP and USB Italy port workers’ agreed for a new meeting in Italy and will develop new initiatives and joint actions to strengthen our common struggle.

Long live the common struggle of the port workers!

Union of Workers of COSCO-ENEDEP – Piraeus, Greece

USB Port workers – Genoa, Livorno, Trieste and Civitavecchia, Italy

*****

Κοινή δήλωση – Ζήτω η κοινή πάλη των λιμενεργατών!

Στις 5 και 6 Ιουλίου το Συνδικάτο ΕΝΕΔΕΠ των εργαζομένων της ΚΟΣΚΟ, στον Πειραιά φιλοξένησε στην Ελλάδα αντιπροσωπεία της εθνικής επιτροπής λιμενεργατών του USB.

Στο έδαφος των μεγάλων αγώνων των εργαζομένων της ΚΟΣΚΟ για Συλλογική Σύμβαση και των εργαζομένων στα λιμάνια της Ιταλίας ενάντια στους ιμπεριαλιστικούς εξοπλισμούς και στα νομοσχέδια της Ιταλικής Κυβέρνησης, τα συνδικάτα εξέφρασαν την ανάγκη να δημιουργηθεί ένα κοινό έδαφος για συνεχή συζήτηση και κοινή δράση των λιμενεργατών της Ευρώπης.

Σημαντικά θέματα είναι η ιδιωτικοποίηση των λιμανιών στην Ευρώπη, οι Συλλογικές Συμβάσεις και οι μισθοί των εργαζομένων, η εφαρμογή των εθνικών και διεθνών κανονισμών όσον αφορά την υγεία και την ασφάλεια των εργαζομένων.

Για τα θέματα αυτά, τα συνδικάτα ΕΝΕΔΕΠ και Λιμενεργατών της Ιταλίας πιστεύουμε ότι πρέπει να υπάρχει συντονισμός με κοινές δράσεις και πρωτοβουλίες μεταξύ των λιμανιών του Πειραιά, της Γένοβας, του Λιβόρνο, της Τεργέστης και της Σιβιταβέκια. Συντονισμός που αφορά όλα τα λιμάνια της Μεσογείου, για τα κοινά προβλήματα και τους αγώνες ενάντια στον κοινό μας αντίπαλο.

Καλούμε σε συμμετοχή στην Διεθνή Μέρα Δράσης της Παγκόσμιας Συνδικαλιστικής Ομοσπονδίας Ενάντια στον Ιμπεριαλιστικό Πόλεμο την 1η Σεπτέμβρη για να είναι τα λιμάνια μας, λιμάνια των λαών και όχι βάσεις των ιμπεριαλιστών!

Τα συνδικάτα ΕΝΕΔΕΠ και λιμενεργατών της USB Ιταλίας συμφώνησαν σε νέα συνάντηση στην πραγματοποίηση νέας συνάντησης στην Ιταλία και θα αναπτύξουν νέες πρωτοβουλίες με κοινές δράσεις για την ενδυνάμωση του κοινού μας αγώνα

Ζήτω η κοινή πάλη των λιμενεργατών!

Σωματείο Εργαζομών ΚΟΣΚΟ-ΕΝΕΔΕΠ – Πειραιάς

Λιμενεργατες USB Γένοβας, του Λιβόρνο, της Τεργέστης και της Σιβιταβέκια

12 Luglio 2022 - © Riproduzione possibile DIETRO ESPLICITO CONSENSO della REDAZIONE di CONTROPIANO