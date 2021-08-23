La grande perdita di Jack Hirshman

Dall’amico Sergio Iagulli della Casa della poesia di Baronissi, abbiamo tristemente appreso che il grandissimo poeta statunitense Jack Hirschman ci ha lasciati. Questi due anni difficili continuano a mietere vite che per noi contano davvero tanto.

Jack lo abbiamo incontrato e conosciuto piú di venti anni fa ed è venuto in libreria più volte nel corso degli anni. E ogni singola volta ci ha lasciato qualcosa.

Lo ricordiamo quando ha festeggiato con noi i venti anni della Libreria Quarto Stato nel 1999 con un suo reading di poesie. E l’ultima volta, nel 2018.

Il “poeta rosso”, rivoluzionario del sistema statunitense, vicino alla beat generation, ex docente alla UCLA (licenziato per le sue proteste e prese di posizione contro la guerra in Vietnam). Sono davvero tante le cose che ci ha lasciato come eredità politica, culturale e sociale.

Le parole delle sue poesie hanno segnato intere generazioni e la.splendida persona che era ha fatto sí che il suo ricordo restasse indelebile.

Siamo vicini alla compagna Agneta Falk.

La sua voce vibrante che leggeva le sue poesie intrise di solidarietà, narravano di ingiustizie, di politiche corrotte, di esseri umani al limite, di guerre e di lotte, non la dimenticheremo mai.

Jack continua a lottare e a declamare le tue poesie.

Sarai sempre parte di noi.

Ti vogliamo ricordare con le tue parole:

All that’s Left

in the world

—whether in Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia

as well as in China, Japan, the United States,

Europe, the Middle East, Africa—

all of them cannot,

despite their resistance,

despite their refusal,

stop this march of death

because they,

as well as all that’s Right

in the world,

despite their refusal,

despite their resistance,

already are counted among those

in this last parade.

Communists and progressives,

nazis, fascists and reactionaries,

zionists and anarchists of every stripe—

none are excluded, none can evade the march.

This one’s not coming

with hammer and sickles or swastikas

or flags of any land.

This one’s the march

all wars surrender to.

But when?! comes the unanimous cry.

When will it really happen?

If death is peace,

when can I truly die?

You will never know, and yet you do,

because you may already have,

and this life is your way

of paying homage to the power

that loves you enough

to have taken your life away

and left you with the taste

of immortality on your lips.

Nothing mystical: no Christ,

Allah, Jahweh or Buddha in the wings.

Even lying on your back you’re marching.

This is not a cynical or pessimist

or nihilist poem. Join death

to your life and you will live

as if there were no drum to march to.

There is no march at all.

You’re done. All will be well for all.

From All That’s Left by Jack Hirschman. Copyright © 2008 by Jack Hirschman. Used by permission of City Lights Publishers. All rights reserved.

